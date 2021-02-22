French Ligue 1 week 24

AS Monaco traveled to Paris and grabbed 3 points at PSG’s castle thanks to a controlled and strong 2-0 win. Monaco stuns PSG in the title race.

Following their conclusive 4-1 victory at Barcelona in the Champions League Round of 16 stage, PSG fell at Parc des Princes to the former Bayern Munich coach’s squad. PSG has now a 4-point deficit to leaders Lille and AS Monaco is only 2 points behind them at 4th. The French league is definitely an exciting this year as 4 teams are in position to win the league for the first time in years.

Reactions

Coach Pochettino conceded his second loss as head coach and comments on the loss:

“I think we were chasing them, we conceded after five minutes and we didn’t create enough chances. We were not good enough and that is why we lost the game. [Early in the second half] we conceded the second goal and it was similar, two attacks from Monaco and we conceded.

Then we dominated the game with 75 per cent possession of the ball, but we never found a way to break down their defensive line. Of course, they defended well and there’s nothing more to say. Congratulations to Monaco and we need to work hard to try to turn this type of situation around.”

AS Monaco, coach Kovac on the win:

“We wanted to limit Kylian Mbappe. Axel and Sofiane did their jobs very well, preventing them from finding space. We knew that PSG were going to have plenty of possession. We wanted to play on the counter. I would like to highlight the work of the team during these 90 minutes. The team played with passion, that’s the key to victory. This result is deserved.

I watched the game against Barcelona on Tuesday in order to make use of it. Without making any comparisons, we defended very well, it was hard to break our lines tonight. We were compact and very well organized. I think the key was not to concede a goal tonight, at least as few as possible. It’s obviously easier to win a match if we can keep a clean sheet. I want to congratulate my players.

It’s very tight and interesting for everyone. I hope it will continue like this until the end of the season, it’s exciting. It is in the interest of Ligue 1, because there is not only one team that is dominating the league”.