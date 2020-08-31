Maintaining one’s health is important, but it can be a challenge at times. This is doubly true of athletes and laborers who must depend heavily one their bodies. This results in a higher risk of injury and higher stakes. That’s why an athlete needs to be ready to facilitate the healing process by making better decisions. Here are some ways to do just that.

Covering Costs

Getting medical attention for an injury can be prohibitively expensive, meaning that a poorly timed injury can cost you a fortune. Therefore, you’ll want to have insurance in order to be able to afford medical treatment at any given moment. While insurance itself can seem costly as well, a professional athlete can afford insurance. On the other hand, some athletes may have medical coverage through their organization for just this occasion.

However, if you are uninsured, there may still be a way to cover your medical costs. Lawyers who specialize in person injuries can help you receive damages if your injury is the responsibility of another party. Using personal injury case management software, attorneys can keep track of all the key data points in your case in order to give you the best odds of winning your case and having your medical bills taken care of.

RICE

Another crucial part of dealing with injuries is knowing the basics of how to recover from or mitigate the damage of common injuries. For example, the RICE method can help you recover from a sprained ankle simply and effectively, and in such a case, medical attention may not yield any results. RICE stands for Rest, Ice, Compression, and Elevation. Resting an injured body part is a basic part of the healing process, while ice is more specific to cases of inflammation. Compression is likewise effective in the case of a sprain, but it can also be applied to open wounds. Elevation is also specific to cases of inflammation, as elevating an injured body part above your heart can reduce blood flow in order to reduce swelling, but likewise, inhibiting the circulation to a bleeding body part can help to stop bleeding more easily.

In the event of any serious injury, get medical help immediately. However, applying these basic techniques while you wait for assistance or in the event that medical attention isn’t necessary can make a major difference in terms of recovery time. While RICE recommends resting the injured part of the body, getting a good night’s sleep is perhaps the single most important part of the recovery process.

Give Your Body What It Needs

In addition to plenty of rest, your body also depends on certain other resources during the recovery process. Therefore, some dietary changes can drastically improve your rate of recovery. For example, hydration is of great importance to maintain the body, and the repair process is as demanding of water as any other resource. Drinking extra water during recovery is vital. Likewise, your body is largely made of protein, and protein is to repair muscle. Eating more protein can expedite recovery immensely.

Physical Therapy

In some cases, severe injuries can inhibit the use of the body even after traditional recovery and treatment have run their course. In some cases, physical therapy can help someone regain full strength and control of their body. The basic principle is that by repeatedly attempting basic tasks, you can gradually build strength and restore range of movement. This isn’t a possibility for everyone, as it depends on the type of injury, but it’s something that has helped many fully recover from otherwise devastating injuries. Physical therapy is a difficult process that will push you to your limits, but the end result is more than worth it.

Recovering from an injury is inherently a waiting game. Even with the best treatment, you’ll still need to exercise patience. However, these tips will allow you to make the most of that wait time by improving your body’s ability to heal.