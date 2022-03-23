Sleep is one thing humans cannot live without. Your internal circadian clock functions to keep your body on a set sleep schedule to make you sleepy at night when it gets dark and more awake with the sun. However, not everyone’s body functions correctly all the time. Many people have chronic insomnia or other sleep issues. A sufficient amount of quality sleep is necessary for your overall health, physically and mentally. Sleep rejuvenates your body and mind, so if you’re typically tired during the day, it could mean you’re not getting enough sleep or at least not enough deep sleep. If you have sleep issues, you are not alone; there are several types of common sleep disorders. Some sleep issues include but are not limited to the following:

Insomnia

Sleep apnea

Sleepwalking

Narcolepsy

Any of these disorders, if not treated, can have a significant impact on one’s daily life. If you can’t seem to get your sleep on track, it’s time to consult a physician to begin looking for a cause for the sleep problem and a solution to get you back on track. A doctor may suggest that you participate in a sleep study, provide tips for getting a good night’s rest or prescribe medication to help you fall asleep faster or sleep better.

1. Sleep on Smart Mattresses or Sleep Sensors

Some mattresses these days have the technology integrated into them to track your sleep. Whether built-in or added to your bed, sleep sensors are perhaps the most accurate type of sleeptracker technology because you sleep on the device that is doing the monitoring. It can monitor your movements during the night, as well as your heartbeat and respiration. It can observe your rest through every sleep cycle and determine how long you spend in each cycle. You can also buy sleep sensors that fit in a specific location on the bed, usually under the mattress or on top of it. Some smart mattresses and dedicated sleep sensors also have heating and cooling features to enhance your comfort to promote a better night’s rest.

2. Employ Smartphone Apps

Like many people these days, you probably use your smartphone for practically everything. That device has replaced so many other technologies putting all of them in the palm of your hand. What can’t you do with it? You probably sleep with your smartphone within reach each night, so what if it could work for you while you sleep? If you have a phone with an integrated accelerometer or if your phone has sonar technology, it’s as easy as downloading a sleep app to monitor your sleep. Sleep apps typically track how often you move during the night to determine how much deep sleep you get. It can also track how long you slept. There are several great sleep apps you can check out as soon as tonight: Sleep Cycle, Sleep Time and SleepScore. All of these apps will work on Android and iOS devices.

3. Wear Smartwatches and Fitness Trackers

Many of the smartwatches and fitness trackers on the market these days do an excellent job of not only tracking your physical activity but also monitoring your sleep. Designed to keep track of all of your movements during your slumber, these devices can help you determine the amount of time you sleep and how much of that time you spend in each sleep phase. Wear your tracker on your wrist as you usually do, and let it do its job while you catch those much-needed Zs.

Various types and brands of devices with some kind of sleep tracking are available for purchase, and the technology is advancing all the time. Whatever your budget, you are likely to find at least one kind you can afford. Like anything else, each has its own perks and drawbacks. Utilizing a combination of the technology (e.g., a smart mattress and a fitness tracker) may benefit you even more. Begin today researching these solutions to see which type of sleep tracking technology will work best for your lifestyle and budget.