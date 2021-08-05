The careers of professional athletes tend to be short, but they can be well worthwhile. The skills that you learn playing soccer not only help you on the pitch, but they can also be valuable in whatever career you transition to after hanging up your cleats. Whether you’re looking forward to what you can do once your soccer career is over or you realize that your dream of playing professional sports isn’t quite going to solidify, here are some skills you learn playing soccer that you can transfer to other careers.

Teamwork

There are very few jobs that you can perform in a vacuum, without input from anybody else. Even if you work doing JavaScript static analysis, you will still have to interact with other people. Professional sports help you learn to work effectively with other people through teamwork. This is a skill that is in very high demand in all careers and industries, so it can definitely transfer well once you are done playing soccer.

Perseverance

Athletes learn early on to persist when things get difficult and not to give up at the first sign of resistance. Whatever endeavor you attempt in life, you will eventually meet with some obstacle, and usually more than one. Playing soccer teaches you to either push through the obstacles or find a way around them, not giving up until you overcome them. Employers in other careers value workers who keep working to find a solution no matter what difficulties they encounter.

Coaching

Maybe you were an official coach of a team, or maybe you served as a mentor to other players, formally or informally. Whatever the case, you gained valuable interpersonal skills of diplomacy and patience. Your ability to give others constructive criticism can serve you well in a number of different career paths.

Leadership

As a team captain, you learned to delegate responsibility to each member according to his or her own strengths. You took time to get to know each of the players on the team so that you would know what their strengths were and how you could make use of them for the benefit of the whole. You learned how to smooth over any friction and encourage cooperation. You didn’t ask any more of your team than you demanded of yourself. All of these skills that you learned as a soccer player can transfer to almost any career and equip you very well for a leadership position.

STAR Technique

The STAR technique is a method for answering questions that come up in job interviews. STAR is actually an acronym that stands for “situation, task, action, result.” It is an effective way of answering questions that start out, “Tell me about a time when … ” and are intended to gauge your competency. As an athlete, you undoubtedly have hundreds of stories you can tell that fit this format and can demonstrate your competency in a specific, concrete way. Even if you have only played soccer on an amateur basis, the answers to these questions do not have to be based on something that happened in a professional setting. As long as it is relevant to the question you have been asked and shows off your ability to good effect, you can use it to answer the question.

Self-Motivation

Employers like people who are self-reliant, people who can be trusted to take initiative and don’t have to be “baby-sat” and constantly prodded into action. As an athlete, you could only come so far under the coaching of others. The level you eventually attained was due to your own determination and motivation. If you can apply those qualities to your new career, your superiors are likely to be extremely pleased with your performance.

Only a very small percentage of student-athletes eventually become professionals. However, the time that you train and try can be well-spent regardless of whether you make it or not. You are learning valuable skills that have many practical applications, both at work and in life generally.