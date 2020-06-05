There are many different types of bleachers, especially types that branch off of other types and they even come in different materials so it can be hard figuring out which is the best. And while this article does not have the purpose of telling you which is the best, it will layout the different types of bleachers.

Knowing which type of bleachers to use will allow you to get the most bang for your buck while also maximizing comfort in accordance to your desires. Additionally, knowing the different types of bleachers allows you to save time considering that not all types of bleachers will suit a grandstand stadium environment.

What Are Bleachers

First off, before delving into what makes different types of bleachers awesome, you first have to know by definition what a bleacher is and what are all the different types. In general, bleachers are raised, tiered rows of benches that can be found at sporting events or any other event that contains spectators. Bleachers can range from being simple benches to being chair-like.

The purpose of bleachers is to provide seating for events that are both cheap and versatile. They are durable enough to carry the weight of many over many intervals for a short span of time, usually a few hours. But they are also not heavy enough to be immovable nor would require costly special equipment to be moved around.

This is where grandstand seating differs. A grandstand stadium is a structure that is permanent and can not be moved around. Therefore, nor can the seats that would be attached to the stadium. Ergo, there would be no need to worry about the versatility or weight of seats given that they will not be moving around.

One of the main benefits of bleachers is that they do not have defined seats. This means that no one needs to be specially accommodated given their shape or size. But a benefit and consumer drawback is that because there is no defined seating, it’s much easier to compact many people into one row.

Different Types Of Bleachers

Encompassing all types of bleachers, you can find are elevated bleachers, low-rise bleachers, and retractable bleachers. Each has it’s own pros and cons, and each fits its own ideal location. Meaning an environment that it would fit best in. Figuring out the best bleacher type for you is imperative for giving spectators a great experience while also making a worthwhile investment.

Elevated bleachers are considered the most common types of bleachers. These bleachers, as the name entails, are elevated. They require stairs and or ramps to get up to them. These can usually be found at your standard local sporting event. But they are ideal for large venues with large crowds and are good for both indoor and outdoor use.

Low-rise bleachers are the opposite of elevated bleachers because instead of being, well, elevating. Low-rise bleachers are low to the ground and are also generally wider. Given that they are low to the ground they also do not have guard-rails, unlike the elevated type. These bleachers are usually good for smaller venues and smaller crowds.

Retractable bleachers are not similar to either elevated or low-rise bleachers. Instead, these bleachers are located within venues. They can either be retracted out or back in, given the scenario. The general purpose of this is to provide additional space when there is no event, or a special event is taking place that requires the place. Unlike for events and crowds, this is usually for schools or a similar structure.

These are the main types of bleachers but when thinking of stadium seating or the like, elevated bleachers would be your best bet. This is due to being able to seat hundreds in a tier-based system. However, there are bleachers that branch off of elevated bleachers, such as seats that have a back or don’t have a back or even having the seat be foldable.

Stadium Seating

In terms of grandstand stadiums, there are different types of seating. It can vary from actual bleachers to just having benches that are concrete or another built-in material directly attached to the grandstand structure. In general, grandstand stadium seating has backrests but you can also go with simplistic benches, whichever is more fitting.

In terms of variations, hardback seating can consist of being directly attached to the base of the stadium or can later be added in, in this case, a row could easily be replaced. This would depend on the material of the stadium and what type of bleachers as well. As a standard, most benches are aluminum, this is for the durability it provides and how cheap it is.

But, it doesn’t need to be aluminum and can instead be a type of plastic. Bleachers that are actually chairs are usually plastic if not always, especially if it is a foldable chair. Chair-based bleachers offer a certain level of privacy, protection, and of course define the number of spots in a certain row.

Stadium Pricing

Bleachers made out of aluminum can cost anywhere from $100 a seat to $500. This price can be doubled when referencing large stadiums or grandstands. However, this is purely an estimate and what you should expect in pricing when purchasing bleachers. But, knowing how much bleachers will actually cost comes with asking a distributor.

Pricing also depends on the design of the bleachers as well as the size of it. Another factor that plays in is the landscape that the bleachers would be placed on, as an example, if the ground has a grade to it or not. Additionally, the design of the stadium matters and how it will interact with the seating. Such as concessions stands or press boxes.

Grandstand Seating

There are many types of bleachers that will suit your needs. Some are simple benches and some are actual chairs. It all depends on the design of the stadium; how much seating you want; if you want the seating to be defined; and how the seating will best suit the environment including the event. Knowing all of this will allow you to make the best investment in seating and entertainment provision.